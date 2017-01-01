SELL & BARTER your SIDE PROJECTS

Ionic Video Chat Email Owner Fully functional real time Video and Group Text chat app similar to Viber or WhatsApp. It has full multi-platform support for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Linux built using Ionic 2. There are two separate versions, for Ionic 1 and 2, both of which generate income on the marketplace, and include a Node backend. I am running out of time to maintaining them, as I am spending time on Unity rather than Ionic lately. If you are looking for a custom chat app with full source code, this project is for you. Built with: Ionic, Ionic2, Node, WebRTC $25000 or offer

Chargeback Disputer Email Owner Originally spun out of Crunchbutton, Chargeback Disputer automatically responds to customer chargebacks to combat and eliminate friendly fraud. It is built on top of the Stripe API and is fully functional. With a little more development and functionality, Chargeback Disputer could be your new best friend. Built with: Node, Angular, MongoDB $15000 or offer

Mail Princess Email Owner Mail Princess is a mobile app for iOS and Android that allows it's users to send checks, documents, and faxes from your phone. The product is active and has active users. Mail Princess needs a new owner to take her home and care for her with development, marketing, and a little love. Built with: Ionic, PHP, Javascript, MySQL $40000 or offer

TagsForLikes Email Owner The most popular SEO tool for Instagram. Used on over 200 million pictures on Instagram and counting. Millions of users worldwide. Built with: iOS, Android, JS, HTML, CSS, Node.js $25000

Enforced Vacation Email Owner Pauses incoming email, generally when off work, from arriving in a user's inbox. Has override rules (high priority and/or specific words in the subject) to allow some messages through. Existing content in the inbox and outbound email still work. But any email sent to the user is held up until they are back on work hours. Handled Exchange and POP3 based email servers. Designed for business accounts. Runs on Azure. Complete and fully tested. Built with: C# open to an offer

Listymail Email Owner Listymail allows users to create mailing lists in seconds. Drawing inspiration from Doodle and other no-account-required sites, ease of use is the main selling point of Listymail. The system works well but is very basic. Close to no active users. The perfect buyer knows some PHP/Laravel and is interested in marketing. Built with: Laravel, Mailgun $1500

GetRoadmaps Email Owner I started this about a year ago, launched around the beginning of 2017. I just was not able to follow through with much marketing. The app is shut off for now due to AWS cost vs revenue. About 2500 lines of code from `rails stats` and light on the testing. This could be a good grab for a Rails developer who excels at marketing or a someone savvy in the business side with a Rails developer to take over and tweak. Built with: Rails 5.0.x stack, no SPA $3500 OBO (Estimated cost(to build) from estimatemyapp.com $45,450)

CodeInPerson Email Owner Book talented, local coders who will get you up to speed on something technical, in-person. It's a full prototype: marketplace, booking engine, profiles, payment integration, decent design. Search 'ruby on rails', 'san francisco' to see the full flow. I'm now working in a different industry, so am not interested in developing it. Built with: Ruby on Rails, Stripe $30,000

Neural Trader Email Owner Autonomous crypto-currency trading using advanced neural networks to data mine decisions. Built with: NodeJS, NPM, Yarn, SocketIO, Express, VueJS, Docker, Nginx 45,000

Meet Me In Email Owner Ever tried planning a trip with someone who lives in a different city than yourself? Meet Me In is a web app that shows you the cheapest place for both of you to fly to (on the same date). For example: Flying from NYC & LA on Sept 16: 1) Dallas (DFW) $119 (62+57) 2) Ft Lauderdale (FLL) $138 (51+87) 3) Houston (IAH) $144 (87+57) *one way prices The heart of this app is its flight search API that allows for queries from one city to anywhere (similar to google flights explore page). These results are compared between the two input cities to determine the cheapest destination. Built with: Python 3 (Flask), Javascript, HTLM/CSS 16000

Dropanon Email Owner Tired of up votes, likes, and followers? Don't want to see some dude photographing food in front of his sleeping kid? Just want to see what people are thinking when they're standing where you are? Great, us too. Welcome to Dropanon. No accounts, no points, no nonsense. Drop a note about what's good, bad, or otherwise--it can only be read within a few feet of where you're standing. Built with: React, React Native, Firebase 10000

Grooply Email Owner Grooply is the best way to get people together, whether for work or for fun. To this day there's a surprising lack of simple ways to find out when everyone's available for an event or meeting—even though there are a lot of people working on it. Doodle is still the most popular choice for figuring out when to meet for any purpose, and thus Grooply is, in essence, a far better Doodle. Grooply has over 400 users and will be easy to grow with network effects. Built with: Meteor (JavaScript, Node) $5,000

Social Roller - Chrome Extension Email Owner This is an like bot for Instagram. It clicks the "like" button on a post, waits a few seconds, then clicks the next button and repeats the process over and over again. You can leave the tab open with Social Roller running while you work on other things. The extension tries to act like a normal user would (random human like pauses) and automatically stops after liking 50 posts (configurable). This is an extension that's been fairly well received by users. It currently has around 75 active users across several Chrome Web Store items (it use to be multiple editions and they have all merged into one but there are still multiple listings in the store). I haven't pursued it much but I think the right person could make a little more money on the idea. It would need some very minor updating each time that Instagram updates the design of their page. The source code is maintained in GitHub. There is no website or web service behind it so no hosting is necessary. Built with: HTML, CSS, Javascript $1500

VideoReadr Email Owner Add multimedia captions to any YouTube video. You can embed the video+captions package into another web page or share link that starts the video presentation from a specific time. See example - http://www.videoreadr.com/read/richard-st-john-secrets-of-success-in-8-words-3-minutes. Currently requires flash to play youtube video, but code can be modified to use html5 video player instead. Built with: Ruby on Rails, Javascript $2500 or worthy trade

YourAudioTour.com Email Owner An online web app that allows anyone to quickly create simple audio tours for their museum/event. Uses Amazon Polly to convert text to speech so that users don't go through the hassle of recording their own voice. Several users have successfully created and served tours to users. I just haven't had the time to continue moving the project forward and attracting new users. Room for some interesting improvements such as auto translation of text into other languages to allow users to instantly create multi-language tours. Built with: Ruby on Rails Suggest an Offer

FauxBuy Email Owner Validate your idea before you create the product. A copy & paste buy button to see if your web idea will sell. I've got no marketing chops so I'd love to unload this simple MVP on someone who thinks they can turn it into something better. Previous version would take a credit card number and do a checksum while the current version just asks for email address. It's kept in github so the code history is all available. Built with: PHP, HTML, JavaScript $100 OBO

Ledger Keeper Email Owner An expense tracker web application that uses real accounting principles instead of presenting a dumbed down version. All transactions must have two accounts, a debit account and a credit account. You can export your transactions in a CSV format that you can then import into any accounting software. Meant to be used to keep track of your (or your company) expenses when you are on the road. Simple design with a focus on making it extremely easy to create transactions quickly. Built with: Django, Javascript Make a suggestion

Hakrlog Email Owner It's a blogging platform for hackers. Log-In ,write in Markdown, and hit publish. that's all. It's free Did I mention the best thing? Its free .You get your own subdomain. No monthly charges, No display advertising either Built with: Rails Make an offer

Hacker News Browser Extension Email Owner It's a browser extension (Chrome, Firefox) and a backend service that allows you to easily access the discussion happening on Hacker News about a page you are visiting. Built with: Node, Web Extensions Api, Firebase Worthy trade

Mastermind Match Email Owner I don't have enough time to build traffic to the site. Another side project has grown and is now taking all of my time, so I need to leave Mastermind Match behind. Built with: WordPress, Stripe 2500 or best offer

Tenant Update Email Owner Helps landlords / property managers onboard tenants. Provides quick and easy access to essential property info for landlords and tenants. Built with: Laravel, Bootstrap MAKE OFFER

GeoQuiz Bot Email Owner GeoQuiz Bot (geoquizbot.com or facebook.com/GeoQuizBot) is a travel trivia game played on Facebook Messenger Platform. I wanted to create games on Messenger to replicate the success on the Facebook Canvas Apps platform. This one in particular makes use of unique features on Messenger like sending user location. Currently it gets single digit users a day (new or returning), but users who start playing always play many rounds before stopping, proving the base game to be interesting at least. I am selling because 1) I don't know how to market it further without spending money, 2) I've lost interest and want to work on other projects instead, 3) I have many other projects going on plus a full time job so I want to narrow focus. I think with some good game design it could have a deeper/more meaningful game play, or another directionally different approach is to tack on a lot more travel-related content to it, making it a good acquisition target for TripAdvisor eventually. Built with: PHP, Redis, Apache, Linux, Facebook Messenger API $500

TeenPatti Email Owner TeenPatti is a fantastic card game loved by many. It's a desi spin on Poker. It includes an extensible core which allows for many variations to the classic game. Built with: C#.Net Rs. 10000

Easy_bit Email Owner Have you ever just wanted to know the value of a crypto currency? And just its price evolution? A lot of people who are interested in crypto currency just want to check that two basic information. Yet it is quite difficult to find a simple, fast and beautiful source for that. I actually just know one - but only for ETH. Why not create a website that is simple and beautiful, shows the current price of a currency and a chart with its performance. Like this: https://ethereumprice.org/ - but with more currencies! Feel free to contact me for more information! :) Built with: HTML5, CSS, JavaScript $250

BackerETA Email Owner Crowd Sourced Order Tracking. Has three revenue streams. 1) Google ads 2) Cross sell links (not activated) for affiliate revenue 3) Project owners pay small fee to have their ship dates published. Built with: Rails 5 API (Heroku + PostgreSQL), React Client (AWS S3 hosted) Make Offer

BoxRowSeat Email Owner BoxRowSeat is a marketplace to enable direct, secure ticket resale between sports fans or concert-goers. BRS connects sellers who want to re-sell their ticket online without the hassle of haggling, emailing and meeting strangers in dark alleys and the buyers looking to purchase guaranteed, authentic tickets direct from sellers without paying unnecessary fees. Technologies include: Rails, Stripe for payments, Twilio for SMS notifications, SendGrid for email notifications and AWS for storage. Built with: Rails, Stripe for payments, Twilio for SMS notifications, SendGrid for email notifications and AWS for storage. $2,500

xilften Email Owner A video content management system. Videos can be purchased/viewed on android/ios devices. Includes mobile apps, admin website, CDN interface, paypal integration... (contact me via email) Built with: Angular, NodeJS, React native, AWS Lamda, Vimeo, AWS Cloudfront $1500

Get Better Luck Email Owner Do you struggle to get the ideal gig, browsing through multiple job sites? Do you find it hard to get quality, high paying projects on those freelancing websites? Get Better Luck is a job aggregator with simple, yet powerful filters. Just set your preferences – the type of ideal project or job, where you want to work, how you want to work – you will get the suited posts from popular postings across the internet. Built with: Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, CSS (SCSS) $10,000 - Well, actually no idea.

Hunger Email Owner 1-click food delivery mobile apps in Dubai. Both Android & iOS app that use a 3rd party to fulfill the delivery request to restaurants. Built with: ionic, angular-js, node-js $500

Car Cost Calculator Email Owner Graph the Net Present Value and depreciation of a car over time. An easy to use calculator that is a handy tool when you're looking to buy a car. Averages 200-300 page views a month. There's lots of monetization potential but that's not something I'm very good at. Built with: Javascript, SASS $850